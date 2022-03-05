ODUWA Price Reaches $0.31 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $11,310.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,481.67 or 1.00000983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00079482 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022358 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001983 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014472 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

