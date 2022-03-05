OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 117.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Shares of OFS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 159,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,887. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in OFS Capital by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in OFS Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 32,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OFS. StockNews.com raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OFS Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

