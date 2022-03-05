Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,758 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of Old National Bancorp worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 81.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $144,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $172,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $256,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

