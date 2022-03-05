Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,486 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.16% of OLO worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,721,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,492,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,516,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 6,800 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 394,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,995.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLO shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

OLO opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

