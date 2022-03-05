Omlira Price Tops $0.0181 (OML)

Omlira (CURRENCY:OML) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Omlira has traded 51.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Omlira has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $60,262.00 worth of Omlira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omlira coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.79 or 0.06681060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,455.78 or 1.00175571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00048103 BTC.

Omlira Coin Profile

Omlira’s total supply is 495,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,808,753 coins. Omlira’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

