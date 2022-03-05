One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.15% of One Liberty Properties worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 321,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 56,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after purchasing an additional 54,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 58.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,783 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OLP opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLP. TheStreet upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Aegis upped their price target on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

