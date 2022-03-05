onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) will report $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for onsemi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. onsemi reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that onsemi will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow onsemi.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in onsemi by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in onsemi by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of onsemi stock traded down $3.18 on Friday, hitting $58.33. 6,569,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,862,366. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. onsemi has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

