OpenOcean (OOE) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $15.24 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.00 or 0.06704443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,444.75 or 1.00020932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00048350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002916 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.