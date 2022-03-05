Opium (OPIUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Opium has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $106,783.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.72 or 0.06710461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,400.65 or 1.00046962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars.

