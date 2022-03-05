Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.35% of Oppenheimer worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 150.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 317,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 325.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 73,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 92.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 133.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 48,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 365.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 47,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $43.42 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $365.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

