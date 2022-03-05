Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the January 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 801,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.23. 1,014,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.41. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Option Care Health by 38.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,309,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 365,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Option Care Health by 40.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,991,000 after acquiring an additional 608,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 24.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 141,275 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Option Care Health by 74.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Option Care Health by 63.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 78,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

