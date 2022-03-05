OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Tops $0.0498 on Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $622,287.10 and approximately $69,781.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0498 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.54 or 0.06703140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,431.01 or 0.99984032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.