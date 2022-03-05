Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Cut by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,542 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 96,734 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.49. 8,841,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,828,236. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.