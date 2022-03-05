Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) Short Interest Up 58.1% in February

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ OBT remained flat at $$41.00 during trading hours on Friday. 3,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897. Orange County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

