Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Stake Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 205.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 427,405 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Orange by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Orange by 0.8% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,938,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Orange by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,513,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after purchasing an additional 102,552 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Orange by 11.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,170,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 121,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Orange by 25.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 217,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ORAN stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

