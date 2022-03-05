Orbit Chain (ORC) Market Cap Reaches $170.38 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $170.38 million and approximately $480,723.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00035567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00104389 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 585,198,076 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

