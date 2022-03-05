Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Orbit International stock remained flat at $$7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. Orbit International has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

