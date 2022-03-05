Orient Walt (HTDF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $47,603.00

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $699,753.31 and approximately $47,603.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.02 or 0.06769394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,416.34 or 1.00046194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00048431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

