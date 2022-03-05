Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Cap Reaches $157.96 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002522 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $157.96 million and approximately $901,576.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.54 or 0.06703140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,431.01 or 0.99984032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 158,811,388 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

