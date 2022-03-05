Origin Sport (ORS) One Day Volume Tops $56,678.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $56,678.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00073193 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00013966 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

