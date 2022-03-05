Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in February

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,300 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 1,095,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.1 days.
DOGEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $700.00.
Shares of DOGEF traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.64. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $97.00 and a 12-month high of $171.04.
Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.
