Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in February

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,300 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 1,095,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.1 days.

DOGEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $700.00.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of DOGEF traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.64. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $97.00 and a 12-month high of $171.04.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.