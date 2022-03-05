Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.21% of Oshkosh worth $83,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,511,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $95.79 and a one year high of $137.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.31.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.