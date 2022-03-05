Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,889 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Owens Corning worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.36.

Shares of OC opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.58. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

