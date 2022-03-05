Oxen (OXEN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $41,279.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 17% against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $29.59 million and $41,279.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001306 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,481.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.28 or 0.06763407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.08 or 0.00266149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.77 or 0.00744065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00070829 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.02 or 0.00410378 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.21 or 0.00296874 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,379,881 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

