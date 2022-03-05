Oxygen Market Cap Hits $14.82 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Oxygen has a market cap of $14.82 million and $577,376.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxygen has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.