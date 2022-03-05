Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 37.14% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,557,000.

PSCW stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. Pacer Swan SOS Conservative has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $22.03.

