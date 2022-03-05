Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Shares Down 0.3%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 72.84% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

