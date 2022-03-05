Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.68

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.68 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 22.65 ($0.30). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 22.35 ($0.30), with a volume of 7,077,310 shares.

PAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.38) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The firm has a market cap of £430.98 million and a PE ratio of 7.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.68.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

