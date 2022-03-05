Pangolin Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.30 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $22.30 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.54 or 0.06703140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,431.01 or 0.99984032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,156,162 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

