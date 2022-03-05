Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.95

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.95 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.11). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 8.30 ($0.11), with a volume of 139,672 shares.
The company has a market cap of £5.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
About Panther Metals (LON:PALM)
