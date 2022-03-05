ParkinGo Price Tops $0.0716 on Major Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $3,634.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,400.19 or 0.99892282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00078101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022428 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001983 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014395 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

