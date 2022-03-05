Particl 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,433.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $16.34 million and approximately $1,433.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002590 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.25 or 0.00390346 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,960,948 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

