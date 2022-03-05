PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Shares Down 3.8%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.02. 5,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 31,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ID. DA Davidson cut PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. cut their target price on PARTS iD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.

In other PARTS iD news, Director Edwin Rigaud purchased 56,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $119,674.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ID. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

PARTS iD Company Profile

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

