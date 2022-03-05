Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 5,108 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $453,589,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,453,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

