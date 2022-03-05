Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.50.

MA stock opened at $330.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $323.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

