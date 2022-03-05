Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $51.01 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50.

