Patron (PAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,325.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $4,325.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00035778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00104667 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

