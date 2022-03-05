PAXEX (PAXEX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $58.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 130.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. PAXEX has a market cap of $20,645.60 and $58.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 99.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.45 or 0.00276903 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.