Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $33,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.21.

Paycom Software stock opened at $318.54 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.68 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

