PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Boosted by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $99.91. 20,151,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,052,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.