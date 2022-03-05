PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.8% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,120,644,000 after purchasing an additional 416,139 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PayPal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PayPal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.91. 20,151,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,052,705. The company has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

