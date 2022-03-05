PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Short Interest Down 30.0% in February

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,900 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 261,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CNXN opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.62. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $51.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNXN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $83,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,015 in the last quarter. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PC Connection by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PC Connection by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PC Connection by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

