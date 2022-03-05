PegNet (PEG) Market Capitalization Achieves $130,976.73

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. PegNet has a total market cap of $130,976.73 and $1,391.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PegNet has traded 55.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00043963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.92 or 0.06711815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,398.92 or 0.99942035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002919 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

