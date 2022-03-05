Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,906 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of Penumbra worth $86,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $915,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,844 shares of company stock valued at $8,562,974. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN opened at $222.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.62 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,485.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.11.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

