Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,170 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621,226 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 459.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,322 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,986 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,115,000.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $775,700. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 207.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

