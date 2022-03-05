Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 1,865 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.7% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,676,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041,246. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $143.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.33 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

