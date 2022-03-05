Perkins Coie Trust Co Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.0% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10,195.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 43,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 18.4% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $155.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,639,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,871,531. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.55 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

