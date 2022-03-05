Perkins Coie Trust Co Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,693 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.9% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of V stock traded down $6.94 on Friday, reaching $200.29. 10,912,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,103,531. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.81.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

