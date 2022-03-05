Perkins Coie Trust Co Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.1% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after buying an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,390,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,011,601,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,689,000 after purchasing an additional 172,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH traded up $12.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $498.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,169,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,039. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $476.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.00. The stock has a market cap of $469.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $335.02 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.