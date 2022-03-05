Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $4.43 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,595 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 119,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,281,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $721,744,000 after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $9.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,924,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,505. The company has a market capitalization of $168.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $264.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.31.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

